Former Second City actor plays non-binary doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

A former Second City performer who turned up on “Grey’s Anatomy” last month has become a recurring cast member, the first non-binary actor to play a doctor on the long-running series.

E.R. Fightmaster plays Dr. Kai Bartley, a Minnesota-based Parkinson’s Disease researcher whom Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) met last month. The character, also non-binary, hit it off with Amelia and is scheduled to return on the Nov. 11 episode.

A DePaul grad, Fightmaster starred in and co-wrote the 2018 Second City e.t.c. show “Gaslight District,” playing (among other roles) a weird stylist at a Sport Clips-style salon and an alien singing about a utopian, LGBTQ-friendly planet.

Fightmaster also performed with the team Baby Wine at The Annoyance and with Boom Chicago, the Amsterdam comedy theater that does Chicago-style improv for the Dutch. They appeared on the locally made Showtime series “Work in Progress” and the Hulu show “Shrill.”

Fightmaster also is half of the music duo Twin.