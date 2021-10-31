 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Former Second City actor plays non-binary doc on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Dr. Kai Bartley, portrayed by E.R. Fightmaster, will be a recurring character on the ABC hit.

By Darel Jevens
Dr. Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) is working on a Parkinson’s Disease cure in Minnesota on “Grey’s Anatomy.”
ABC

A former Second City performer who turned up on “Grey’s Anatomy” last month has become a recurring cast member, the first non-binary actor to play a doctor on the long-running series.

E.R. Fightmaster plays Dr. Kai Bartley, a Minnesota-based Parkinson’s Disease researcher whom Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) met last month. The character, also non-binary, hit it off with Amelia and is scheduled to return on the Nov. 11 episode.

A DePaul grad, Fightmaster starred in and co-wrote the 2018 Second City e.t.c. show “Gaslight District,” playing (among other roles) a weird stylist at a Sport Clips-style salon and an alien singing about a utopian, LGBTQ-friendly planet.

The Second City e.t.c.’s 42nd revue, “Gaslight District,” features&nbsp;Sayjal Joshi (from left), Alan Linic, Emily Fightmaster, Andrew Knox, Jasbir Singh Vazquez and Katie Kershaw. |&nbsp;© Todd Rosenberg Photography 2018
E.R. Fightmaster (center) was the Second City e.t.c. show “Gaslight District” with Sayjal Joshi (from left), Alan Linic, Andrew Knox, Jasbir Singh Vazquez and Katie Kershaw.
© Todd Rosenberg Photography

Fightmaster also performed with the team Baby Wine at The Annoyance and with Boom Chicago, the Amsterdam comedy theater that does Chicago-style improv for the Dutch. They appeared on the locally made Showtime series “Work in Progress” and the Hulu show “Shrill.”

Fightmaster also is half of the music duo Twin.

