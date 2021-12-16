Chris Noth denies 2 women’s accusations of sexual assault

Actor Chris Noth, best known for his role as Mr. Big in HBO’s “Sex and The City” and the beloved show’s new reboot, “And Just Like That…,” is denying accusations of sexual assault.

In a report published Thursday in The Hollywood Reporter, two women named only by pseudonyms, Lily and Zoe, accused Noth, 67, of sexual assault in separate incidents from the early 2000s.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement provided by his representative, Carolina Hurley. ”These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Zoe, who reached out to THR in October, told the outlet she met the actor in 2004 when she was 22 and working at a “high-profile firm where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business,” THR reported. She said he flirted with her and eventually invited her to the pool of a West Hollywood building before asking her to come to his apartment, where she said he raped her.

Zoe said she went with a friend to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she told staff she had been assaulted but would not tell the police who had assaulted her out of fear of retribution and not being believed.

Lily, whom THR said contacted the news outlet in August, said she met Noth in a New York City nightclub in 2005, when she was 25. She said he asked her to dinner before inviting her back to his apartment, where she “cautiously entertained” him kissing her but grew uncomfortable with his sexual advances and and was “kind of crying” as he had sex with her. Lily said she felt “totally violated” afterward and told a friend but refused to alert the police.

Noth dubbed the timing of the accusations questionable as the report was published a week after the premiere of the highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot. ”And Just Like That ...” shocked fans when it killed off Noth’s character with a post-Peloton ride heart attack that launched the actor back into the pop-cultural zeitgeist and landed him a quick-turn ad with the stationary bike company.

“Sex and the City” originally aired from 1998 to 2004. HBO announced earlier this year plans to reboot the show, which premiered Dec. 9 on HBO Max and continues to release new episodes weekly.

Since originally taking on the role of Mr. Big, the hotshot executive who serves as Carrie’s main love interest throughout the series (and later, husband), Noth went on to reprised the role in the 2008 and 2010 “SATC” movies and act on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and “The Good Wife.”

On Queen Latifah’s CBS drama “The Equalizer,” he plays an old friend of Latifah’s character, who runs a private security company after years as a CIA director.

