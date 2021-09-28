 clock menu more-arrow no yes
‘Law & Order’ will return for Season 21, NBC says

No cast has been announced for the revival of the classic cops-and-lawyers show, which was canceled in 2010.

By Darel Jevens
Jesse L. Martin, S. Epatha Merkerson and Jerry Orbach appear on a 2002 episode of “Law & Order.”
NBC

The classic cops-and-lawyers series “Law & Order” is coming back, more than 11 years after it ended its original 20-season run.

NBC said Tuesday that the show’s upcoming 21st season “will continue the classic bifurcated format” that focused on the police handling of a case for each episode’s first half and prosecutors in the second.

No cast was revealed, and the premiere date is not set.

“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” creator and executive producer Dick Wolf said in an NBC statement. “This is mine.”

Many actors came and went during the New York-based series’ original run, among them Sam Waterston as prosecutor Jack McCoy, S. Epatha Merkerson as police Lt. Anita Van Buren and the late Jerry Orbach as Detective Lennie Briscoe. “Law & Order” was canceled in 2010.

It generated several spinoffs including the long-running “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which began its 23rd season last week.

