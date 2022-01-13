 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’: This inn’s ready for the wrecking ball

Adam Sandler can’t be bothered to do animated saga’s frenetic finale, so why should we bother watching it?

By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
The vampire Drac (right, voice of Brian Hull) turns into a human, and human Johnny (Andy Samberg) is now a monster in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”
Sony Pictures Animation

Here are some good things about the fourth Hotel Transylvania movie: Kathryn Hahn, who is as evocative a voice actor as she is in live action; the monster sidekicks voiced by David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi and Brad Abrell; a joke about a single marshmallow (really); the revelation that the invisible man has been naked this whole time, and the 94-minute runtime.

Sony Pictures and Amazon Prime Video present a film directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska and written by Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky. Running time: 94 minutes. Rated PG (for cartoon nudity, some action and rude humor). Available Friday on Prime Video.

But perhaps the best thing about “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” is that it’s the end. The well of ideas on this particular property has apparently run dry and they have made the wise decision to show themselves the door. Though not wise enough to end on a particularly high note.

What started as a clever enough riff on a father-daughter relationship, monsters and the hospitality industry has been on cruise control from its early days and has been running out of fuel since. It’s hard to shake the feeling that everyone was just phoning it in for this final go. Actually, it’s not even “everyone” since Adam Sandler, who was the marquee sell for the previous three as Count “Drac” Dracula, managed to bow out early. Kevin James did too.

This time, under the direction of Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, Drac is voiced by Brian Hull, who does a fine job approximating Sandler’s vampire shtick. And though the character has had three movies to get used to the idea of his daughter’s relationship, he hasn’t evolved much from the first movie, when he sits back in horror as Mavis (Selena Gomez) meets and falls in with a human man, Johnny (Andy Samberg). In the world of Hotel Transylvania, they’ve since married AND had a child, but Johnny still feels like an outsider, and Drac is still loathe to accept him as part of the family. So, in this installment, which was executive produced and co-written by franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky, Drac decides in a backstage panic to not make a big, public announcement about giving the hotel to Mavis and Johnny.

Johnny, thinking it’s his fault because he’s not a monster, asks Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) to help him change. It works. He becomes a toothy, goofy, scaly abomination and everything goes haywire. Drac becomes human, which for him means out of shape and kind of pathetic, like a stereotype of an American on vacation, raising uncomfortable questions as to whether or not the transformations are a commentary on the subject’s essential selves or humans in general. It’s even further compounded by the human forms Frank, Murray, Wayne and Griffin take — one is handsome, another ancient. Regardless, no one cares to stay altered, and they all have to travel around the globe to find a crystal to change them back so it doesn’t become permanent.

It’s hard to overstate just how garish and frenetic this whole endeavor is. Even with the explosion of colors it still strains to hold interest. The manic “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” does not seem to be for parents or for very young kids. Perhaps there’s a sweet spot for 8- to 12-year-olds who may love these characters and be on board for whatever adventure they find themselves in, but even this might test their patience.

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

Woman fatally struck by SUV in South Shore

The woman walked into the street about 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Stony Island Avenue when she was struck by a 64-year-old man driving an SUV.

By Sun-Times Wire

After getting embarrassed by Nets, Bulls have to move on

Zach LaVine needs to take some more steps in his climb toward stardom, coach Billy Donovan says, but there’s no questioning his pursuit of winning. The hope is the loss to the Nets will be another lesson LaVine and his teammates can learn from.

By Joe Cowley

Horoscope for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

‘Chicago P.D.’ pauses production due to positive COVID tests

Filming was similarly suspended Jan. 5 on sister series "Chicago Fire."

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Northwestern falls in 2 OTs to visiting Maryland

The Cats’ Pete Nance scored a career-high 28 points and matched his career best with 14 rebounds.

By Sun-Times wires

Illinois comptroller race now Teresi vs. Mendoza — or Rauner & Griffin vs. Madigan?

It’s been nearly a year since Mike Madigan left the Illinois political stage, but the once powerful Southwest Side Democrat remains a major GOP campaign theme. Republican Shannon Teresi launched her bid for comptroller with more mentions of Madigan than Democratic rival Susana Mendoza.

By Taylor Avery