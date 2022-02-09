Yesterday’s show tomorrow: ‘Early Edition’ may return on CBS

CBS may be bringing back an old show about an amazing futuristic device: the newspaper.

The network has ordered a pilot for a reboot of “Early Edition,” the 1996-2000 series about a Chicagoan who inexplicably begins receiving a copy of the Sun-Times each morning that gives him the news 24 hours early, Variety reports. With his clairvoyant knowledge of impending tragedies, he can set out to prevent them.

Future “Friday Night Lights” and “Mayor of Kingstown” star played the man, a newly divorced stockbroker named Gary Hobson.

Despite the widespread shift to digital news delivery since then, the new version is said to be sticking to the old-school newspaper setup. (No word yet on which paper.) But this time the recipient is a woman and a journalist.

No casting has been announced, and it’s not known whether the pilot will shoot in Chicago like the original series. The pilot’s writer is Melissa Glenn, who has worked on “Zoo,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “Leverage.”