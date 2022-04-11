The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 11, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture

‘The Janes,’ a film on Chicago’s secret abortion collective, will have local premiere at DOC10

Other documentaries in the May festival will explore chef José Andrés and the fight to save a South Loop school.

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
   
SHARE ‘The Janes,’ a film on Chicago’s secret abortion collective, will have local premiere at DOC10
51685944529_8c9be22335_o.jpg

A 1972 photo of women arrested for working with the collective is seen in the documentary “The Janes.”

Sundance Institute

“The Janes,” a documentary about an underground network of Chicagoans who helped women secure illegal abortions in the late ’60s and early ’70s, will make its local premiere next month as part of the Doc10 Documentary Film Festival.

The film from directors Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes uses archival footage and recent interviews with the activists to tell the history of the Jane Collective, who predated the Roe vs. Wade ruling and were up against both the police and the mob in their clandestine operation.

Like most of the Doc10 films, “The Janes” will screen at the Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln. It will open the festival at 7:15 p.m. May 19.

(Another film on the Jane Collective, a fictional take titled “Call Jane,” is set to premiere later this year on HBO and HBO Max. Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku star.)

Related

The Doc10 closer comes from Oscar winner Ron Howard. “We Feed People” profiles famed Spanish chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which brings food to crisis zones around the world. It premieres at 7 p.m. May 22 at the Davis.

A total of 10 features and 10 shorts are making their Chicago premieres at the fest. (One, “Navalny,” already was screened Saturday.) Also on the roster is “Let the Little Light Shine,” chronicling the efforts of Chicago parents and students to prevent the closure of the National Teachers Academy in the South Loop in 2017.

For more titles and tickets, go to www.doc10.org.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Dancing With the Stars’ moving to Disney+ in the fall
Will Smith banned from Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years for Chris Rock slap
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Blue alien rushes back to theaters in inferior sequel
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
‘Selena’, la película, regresa a los cines 25 años después de su estreno
Powerful ‘61st Street’ takes on Chicago’s polarizing issues with gravity and authenticity
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Here’s how to find help if your partner is addicted to sex
Two support groups specialize in educating and assisting those affected by someone who cheats or compulsively looks at porn.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The Standard Club building at 320 S. Plymouth Court.
Chicago Enterprise
Standard Club sells its building but strives to survive
The storied membership organization could get the building back if the buyer can’t make use of it, perhaps as a hotel.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_104887772.jpg
Food and Restaurants
Sky-high delivery app fees are killing my restaurant, owner says months after pandemic cap lifted
TaKorea Cocina’s owner said last year he paid nearly $100K to third-party apps, which have become so popular restaurants have no choice but to use them — even if it could force them out of business.
By Manny Ramos
 
The George Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California.
City Hall
Chicago detective, retired prosecutor under investigation for possible overtime abuse, sources say
The officer has been reassigned to the city’s non-emergency call center as the Cook County state’s attorney’s office and police internal affairs investigate.
By Frank Main
 
Police_Tape_3__14_.jpg
Crime
Man shot at, then hit by car in Portage Park
The man, 42, was walking in the 3400 block of North Cicero Avenue when he was shot at, then struck by a car while attempting to cross Cicero Avenue, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 