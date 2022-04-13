Quentin Tarantino expected in Chicago next month to film crime drama

The Chicago film industry has a big fish on the line.

Hollywood heavyweight Quentin Tarantino is expected to unfold his directing chair here next month, a Chicago film industry insider confirms.

He’ll be directing the first episode of an FX series starring Timothy Olyphant. The series is a revival of the show “Justified” in which Olyphant will reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

The series, which is slated to film through August, is based on author Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”

Film industry trade publications first reported Tarantino’s expected involvement earlier this year.

Filming is expected at locations all over Chicago, which will double as Detroit, where the story takes place.

“This story in Quentin’s hands will be really special,” said someone with knowledge of the show who asked not to be named. “Everyone’s waiting to see who is cast as the villain because Quentin can draw anyone. So you might see a big name that you’d normally associate with only movies cross over do this show with him.”

On a separate note, the show “Shining Girls,” which stars Elisabeth “Handmaid’s Tale” Moss as a Chicago newspaper archivist on the trail of a serial killer, will air its first episode on Apple TV+ April 29. The show will feature scenes filmed in Chicago’s network of underground tunnels.