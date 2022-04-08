The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

‘Dancing With the Stars’ moving to Disney+ in the fall

The competition series, which debuted on ABC in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE ‘Dancing With the Stars’ moving to Disney+ in the fall
Tyra Banks hosts the finale of last season’s “Dancing with the Stars.”&nbsp;

Tyra Banks hosts the finale of last season’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Eric McCandless/ABC via AP

LOS ANGELES — “Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling.

The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.

It will be the first live series on Disney+, said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. The program received a two-season order from Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Daniel said in a statement.

The platform switch comes as ABC looks ahead to NFL games next season that will air on Monday night, the time period that’s belonged to “Dancing With the Stars.”

The dance contest also fits in with the family oriented programming that Disney+ has focused on as part of the competitive and crowded streaming marketplace.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Will Smith banned from Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years for Chris Rock slap
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Blue alien rushes back to theaters in inferior sequel
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
‘Selena’, la película, regresa a los cines 25 años después de su estreno
Powerful ‘61st Street’ takes on Chicago’s polarizing issues with gravity and authenticity
‘Bridgerton’ books popular again, thanks to Netflix series
The Latest
Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois and a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, outside Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Andersonville that’s home to the association’s offices.
Chicago
More Chicago residents in 2020 census identify as Native American
But Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois and a longtime Chicago resident, says it’s an undercount that could hurt Native American communities.
By Elvia Malagón
 
_Solis.jpeg
Crime
Feds charge former Ald. Danny Solis with bribery
The news comes roughly a month after the racketeering conspiracy indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, built partly on evidence gathered by Solis during his time undercover. Solis also played a key role in the indictments of Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and political operative Roberto Caldero.
By Jon Seidel
 
The King (Adam Jacobs) and Anna (Betsy Morgan) prove that opposites attract in “The King and I” at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace.
Theater
‘King and I’ — the troubled classic soars in a lush staging at Drury Lane Theatre
Drury Lane’s ensemble and its design team show significant progress in both inclusive casting and amplifying the culture of story’s setting.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Jim Ramsey
Obituaries
Longtime WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69
Ramsey worked weekend broadcasts and backed up Tom Skilling for 30 years.
By Andy Grimm
 
White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito left Friday’s game against the Tigers with abdominal tightness.
White Sox
Lucas Giolito leaves White Sox opener with abdominal tightness; Tigers rally to win
Javy Baez’ game-winner single ruins the Sox’ Opening Day.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 