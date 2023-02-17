The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
The Bridgeport artist who goes by ZorZorZor painted this mural in an alley off Harrison Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues.

The Bridgeport artist who goes by ZorZorZor painted this mural in an alley off Harrison Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture South Loop

Bridgeport artist ZorZorZor’s South Loop alley mural won her a distant fan and a paid commission

Creating art in such out-of-the-way spots feels “more real, more genuine,” she says. A woman in California saw a photo of it and had her do a painting based on the mural.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Bridgeport artist ZorZorZor’s South Loop alley mural won her a distant fan and a paid commission
SHARE Bridgeport artist ZorZorZor’s South Loop alley mural won her a distant fan and a paid commission
There’s something about painting a mural in alleys, says the 32-year-old Bridgeport artist who goes by ZorZorZor.

They’re usually not as well traversed as a regular street. And they’re dimly lit, gritty.

Which creates a different kind of vibe that ZorZorZor describes as “more real, more genuine.”

Besides, she likes that, because alleys aren’t usually destination points, spotting a mural in one often is a cause of surprise and delight.

Also, sometimes they last longer in alleys.

Like with a mural that, even though it was completed in 2016, is still there on a wall in an alley off Harrison Street between Michigan and Wabash avenues and still looks pretty good. It features two characters in traditional “highlander” Polish dress, a nod to her family’s roots.

ZorZorZor says the title of the piece translates to: “Highlander, do you not regret?” — “or, as I always heard it, ‘Highlander, aren’t you sad?’ ”

Both of her parents came from a mountainous region of Poland, arriving in the United States in the 1970s and raising her in Clearing, a neighborhood near Midway Airport.

As an artist, ZorZorZor doesn’t use her real name but says it ends with “zor.”

“I have a difficult Polish last name,” she says. “No one could ever say it, so it got shortened” into a nickname.

And that stuck.

She recently recreated part of the alley mural on canvas for a woman in California who wanted to put it on the wall of her home.

The woman apparently spotted the mural in a magazine, liked it and tracked her down, but ZorZorZor says it’s still “a bit of a mystery to me” how it came together.

Artist ZorZorZor in front of a painting she recently completed based on a South Loop mural she created in 2016.

Artist ZorZorZor in front of a painting she recently completed based on a South Loop mural she created in 2016.

Provided

To get the project done, ZorZorZor visited her mural in the alley, “traced it on paper, then retraced it to canvas,” with the new painting about eight feet tall and six feet wide.

She rolled up the finished project and shipped it to the client a few weeks ago.

“The woman in California, she has an interior designer, and the interior designer was trying to convince her not to pick me: ‘We have plenty of artists around here.’ ”

But the client told the designer, “No, I want this. I love this,” ZorZorZor says. “And, for me, that was even more special. It was a real connection.

“That was always my drive, and it still is — having someone finding me naturally, out of nowhere.”

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Pablo Serrano wants you to get closer to this West Loop mural
Murals and Mosaics
With West Side mural, Barrett Keithley aims to reflect positive vibe from Black barber shops
Murals and Mosaics
The seed in this Pilsen mural is meant to signify the neighborhood’s growth
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
“The Company You Keep” stars Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim.
Movies and TV
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia lightens up on a slick, breezy con-artist series
On ABC’s fast-paced show, ‘This Is Us’ star switches to action as a working-class crook from a family of grifters.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A wealth of research continues to find that living with a companion animal is associated with a wide range of health benefits.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Owning a companion animal helps with cognition in older adults
The pet owners in a recent study tended to have lower body-fat percentages, better blood pressure and a lower incidence of diabetes than those without pets.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Steve Quiram explaining his snowy owl carving at the Henry Decoy Show.
Outdoors
Singing the praises of carving songbirds and other birds
Carver Steve Quiram learned the joys and advantages of carving songbirds, and other birds, and talked about it at the Henry Decoy Show in Chillicothe.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom gets jealous of time I spend with my partner’s family
Though she sees her daughter and grandchild often, she insists on saying mean things about the other family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 