2 people wounded in McHenry domestic shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday in northwest suburban McHenry.

Officers responded at 12:47 a.m. to a domestic disturbance report at a home in the 5100 block of Home Avenue and found a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman inside with gunshot wounds, according to McHenry police.

The man and woman were taken to Centegra Hospital in McHenry for treatment, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

Police said the shooting is believed to be domestic in nature. The investigation is ongoing.