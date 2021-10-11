Amber alert issued for 7-month-old girl in northwest Indiana last seen with man

An Amber alert was issued Monday for a 7-month-old girl reported missing from Merrillville in northwest Indiana.

The girl, Xeniyah Sanders, may be with 35-year-old Leandre Nutull, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The mother of Xeniyah said Nutull entered the home through a window without permission, took the child without permission and fled, state police said.

Nutull was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.