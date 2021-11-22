 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jurors in Ahmaud Arbery case hear final arguments

Testimony before a disproportionately white jury concluded last week. It included the man who shot Ahmaud Arbery saying he pulled the trigger in self-defense. A graphic video of Arbery’s death leaked online two months later.

By Russ Bynum | Associated Press
Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorneys before the start of closing arguments on Monday during the trial in Brunswick, Ga. of the three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
Stephen B. Morton/Pool photo distributed by the Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Attorneys on Monday offered their final words to the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely “because he was a Black man running down their street” and the defense repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.

In closing arguments, a defense attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said the 25-year-old was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries in the neighborhood.

“It is absolutely, horrifically tragic that this has happened,” attorney Jason Sheffield said. “This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself.”

The arguments unfolded before a disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony that concluded last week, not long after the man who shot Arbery testified that he pulled the trigger in self-defense.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a graphic video of his death leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

Travis McMichael sits with his attorneys before the start of closing arguments to the jury during the trial of he, and his father Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. on Monday. They are on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Stephen B. Morton/Pool photo distributed by the Associated Press

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men face counts of murder and other charges.

Prosector Linda Dunikoski told the jury the defendants had no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood, but instead acted on assumptions based on neighborhood gossip and speculative social media posts.

“They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down their street,” Dunikoski said. She added: “They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them. But because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.”

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. None of the videos showed him stealing or damaging anything.

Dunikoski said the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes, using their trucks to cut him off, run him off the road and otherwise prevent him from fleeing. And she repeated Greg Michael’s words to local police after the shooting that Arbery was “trapped like a rat.”

Bryan recorded Travis McMichael standing with a shotgun outside the driver’s side door of his idling truck when Arbery approached on foot, then ran around the passenger side. They met in front of the truck, which blocked the camera’s view, when Travis McMichael fired the first of three shotgun blasts. The video shows Arbery punching him and grabbing for the gun as two more shots are fired, then Arbery turns to try to run again before falling facedown in the street.

Dozens of members of Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers, as well as other protesters, gathered outside the Glynn County (Ga.) Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, holding aloft a picture of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men on trial, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery.
Dozens of members of Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers, as well as other protesters, gathered outside the Glynn County (Ga.) Courthouse on Monday, holding aloft a picture of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men on trial, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery.
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Defense attorneys repeatedly put the blame on Arbery for his own death.

“He chose to fight,” said Laura Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael. She said Arbery decided “without any sense of reason to run at a man wielding a shotgun, leaving him with no other alternative but to be placed in a position to kill him.”

Referring to a smiling photo of Arbery the jury had been shown at the trial, Hogue told the jury: “A beautiful teenager with a broad smile in a crooked baseball cap can go astray ... And years later he can end up creeping into a home that’s not his own, and run away instead of facing the consequences.”

Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said his client never wanted to shoot Arbery but was forced to make a life-or-death decision when Arbery charged at him in front of the truck.

He said residents of Satilla Shores were already nervous amid reports of thefts and suspicious people in the neighborhood. He said Arbery’s frequent visits to the unfinished home made it reasonable to suspect he had stolen items from a boat the home’s owner kept in the doorless garage a short time before he installed the cameras.

Then Travis McMichael had his own “horrifying experience,” Sheffield said, “when he encountered Arbery in the yard at night 12 days before the shooting. He breathlessly told a 911 dispatcher that Arbery had reached for his pocket as if he had a gun when confronted.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski presents a closing argument to the jury during the trial of Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, showing during closing argument in the trial of Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County (Ga.) Courthouse on Monday. All three are charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Dunikoski said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery — first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran toward him. “They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the initial, unjustified aggressors,” Dunikoski said, “and they started this.”
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Dunikoski noted that Arbery never threatened the McMichaels during the chase, and he carried no weapons.

“You can’t bring a gun to a fistfight. It’s unfair, right?” the prosecutor said.

She said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery — first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran toward him.

“They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the initial, unjustified aggressors,” Dunikoski said, “and they started this.”

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

