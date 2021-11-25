 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Men who killed Arbery may have been doomed by their own words

One defendant told police Arbery ”was trapped like a rat” and that he told Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f---ing head off!”  Such statements allowed prosecutors to give context to the short video that didn’t show the entire shooting.

By Russ Bynum | Associated Press and Kate Brumback | Associated Press
Travis McMichael (from left), William “Roddie” Bryan and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga.
Travis McMichael (from left), William “Roddie” Bryan and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday convicted all three in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man they chased and fatally shot while he was running through their neighborhood.
Associated Press

The video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man’s killing into the national consciousness.

But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.

Greg McMichael, who was in the bed of a pickup truck when his son killed Arbery, told police the Black man ”was trapped like a rat” and also that he had told Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f---ing head off!”

Statements like that allowed prosecutors to give context to the short video that didn’t show the entire shooting and had little of the five minutes that the men chased Arbery.

“It’s those statements that screwed the defense more than the video. If they had never talked to police and they said we saw him taking something from the property and running — there’s an OK shot the jury might have acquitted them,” said appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman, who followed the trial from Atlanta.

What they said:

The shooter, Travis McMichael, his dad, Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan all spoke extensively and candidly with Glynn County investigators just hours after Arbery was killed in their Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020.

They told police they weren’t sure exactly what Arbery had done wrong, which would later be a big blow to their defense that they were making a citizen’s arrest.

The citizen’s arrest law, repealed by lawmakers after Arbery’s death, requires a person must see or have immediate knowledge of a crime being committed or have reasonable suspicion that someone is fleeing a felony in order to justify a citizen’s arrest.

In this May 17, 2020, file photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February.
A mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February 2020.
Sarah Blake Morgan/Associated Press

“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there, or if he did it was early in the process. But he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house,” Greg McMichael said, according to a transcript of the interview that Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly read in court.

Bryan was on his front porch when he saw Arbery run past with the McMichaels’ truck close behind. He told police he didn’t recognize any of them, or know what prompted the chase, but still joined in after calling out: “Y’all got him?”

In an interview with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bryan said he wanted to take a photo of Arbery to show police, but couldn’t point to any crimes Arbery had committed.

“I figured he had done something wrong,” Bryan said. “I didn’t know for sure.”

The statements allowed prosecutor Linda Dunikoski to methodically pick apart the defense’s arguments.

“Nobody was talking about a citizen’s arrest. And I don’t mean using the magic words ‘citizen’s arrest.’ I mean no one’s saying, ‘We saw the guy commit a burglary and we were going to hold on to him so we could turn him over to police because he committed this crime,’” Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate said.

Defense case

That left the attorneys for the men to struggle to explain away their statements.

“The evidence suggests that Roddie Bryan legitimately struggles to find the right words,” Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, told jurors in his closing argument Monday.

Dozens of members of Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers, as well as other protesters, gathered outside the Glynn County (Ga.) Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, holding aloft a picture of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men on trial, are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery.
Dozens of members of Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers, as well as other protesters, gathered outside the Glynn County (Ga.) Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, holding aloft a picture of Ahmaud Arbery.
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Travis McMichael, testifying in his own defense, said he was in shock when he first spoke to police, calling the shooting the most traumatic event of his life.

Greg McMichael’s lawyer suggested maybe he never shouted at Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f---ing head off” like he told police because the remark wasn’t recorded on the cellphone video of the shooting or the 911 call Greg McMichael made to police. Both of those recordings covered only a small part of the five-minute chase that ended in Arbery’s death.

“You only have a handful of defenses to deal with what is basically a confession,” Page said.

Familiar faces

Greg McMichael was a former investigator in the Glynn County district attorney’s office and may have felt like he could navigate through trouble among his acquaintances and friends.

It worked for a while. The men weren’t charged for more than two months — and then, only after the video of the shooting surfaced and the case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. State agents charged the men two days later.

In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery runs on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020, as a pickup truck is stopped in front of him. Two men in the truck, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, confronted Arbery and less than a minute later he was fatally shot.
In this image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery runs on a street in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020, as a pickup truck is stopped in front of him. Two men in the truck, Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, confronted Arbery and less than a minute later he was fatally shot.
Associated Press

“This is just a case of a client who talked himself out of trouble and those statements later turned out to put him back into it,” Fleischman said.

Phone records show Greg McMichael called his former boss, District Attorney Jackie Johnson, just after the shooting. Johnson handed off the case to an out-of-town prosecutor, who cited the citizen’s arrest law in recommending no charges. A third prosecutor was reviewing the case when the video surfaced and handed it off to the state.

Johnson was indicted on a felony charge of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police for her role in the investigation. Authorities have released little information on Johnson’s actions other than to say she never disclosed that she asked the second prosecutor to advise police in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s killing.

Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Badge of slain Champaign police officer reclaimed 54 years after his death

Retired Champaign police officer Zane Ziegler bought the star of Robert Tatman from another vendor at the National Police Collector’s Show in St. Charles, Missouri last month.

By Associated Press

Creating more housing stability for Chicago renters

Housing activists are clamoring for the City Council to take up a sweeping Just Cause Ordinance to rein in evictions. The ordinance was first introduced in June 2020 and is now stalled in committee.

By CST Editorial Board

Bears escape embarrassment on last-second field goal to beat Lions 16-14

A week that began with Matt Nagy fighting off rumors of his firing ended with an ugly, unconvincing win.

By Jason Lieser

Machete attacks on Northwest Side trigger police warning

In two of the three attacks, an older model, light-colored Toyota Camry was used to flee from the scene.

By Mitch Dudek, Emmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

While Ahmaud Arbery’s mother feels justice was served when the three white men who cornered and killed her son were convicted, she will never be made whole again because Arbery is gone.

By Associated Press

Blackhawks focusing on slot protection, footwork to try to improve defense

Interim coach Derek King has the Hawks locking down the slot first, then sorting out their defensive coverage from there.

By Ben Pope