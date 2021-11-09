Widespread Comcast internet outage hits Chicago, other cities

A widespread broadband internet service outage appears to be affecting many Comcast Xfinity customers across the United States, including in the Chicago area, as countless customers report being unable to access the web.

The outage began Tuesday morning when internet access to Comcast customers across the city dropped. It’s unclear when the broadband provider will be able to restore service as it has made no public announcements yet about what went wrong or a timeline for access to return.

Some customers are even reporting loading issues on the Comcast website that the company uses to report service outages.

The national Comcast outage, which appears to be affecting cities from San Francisco to Philadelphia, comes after a major outage in the Bay Area on Monday night that took down internet access for tens of thousands of customers. The company had began restoring access to people in that region before this even larger outage took down access elsewhere.

This story will be updated.