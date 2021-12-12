6 injured in 3-way-crash near Dan Ryan Expy. in Morgan Park

Six people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

About 1:45 a.m., three cars lost control after driving over black ice and collided shortly after exiting the southbound lanes from the Dan Ryan near the 11400 block of South Marshfield, police said.

Four of the six injured were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, CFD spokesperson Larry Merritt said. One person was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, and the other to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Merritt said.

Half of those injured were listed in good condition, while the other half were in fair condition, Merritt said. Those injured were all adults, police said.

No citations were issued.