 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

6 injured in 3-way-crash near Dan Ryan Expy. in Morgan Park

The crash occurred in the 11400 block of South Marshfield Avenue about 1:45 a.m, police said.

By Mohammad Samra
A female was pulled out of the water December 10, 2021 near Edgewater Beach.
Six people were injured in a crash Dec. 12 on the Far South Side.
Sun-Times file photo

Six people were injured in a crash early Sunday morning near the Dan Ryan Expressway in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

About 1:45 a.m., three cars lost control after driving over black ice and collided shortly after exiting the southbound lanes from the Dan Ryan near the 11400 block of South Marshfield, police said.

Four of the six injured were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, CFD spokesperson Larry Merritt said. One person was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, and the other to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, Merritt said.

Half of those injured were listed in good condition, while the other half were in fair condition, Merritt said. Those injured were all adults, police said.

No citations were issued.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Chicago tenants need protection, now more than ever

The passage of the Just Cause bill will end of the practice of using no-fault terminations and evictions to hide unlawful retaliation and discrimination, and it will humanize displacement by gentrification.

By Letters to the Editor

Person killed with blunt force object in Gage Park

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was struck in the head by two males using blunt objects about 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

By Mohammad Samra

Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Michael Nesmith, wool hat-wearing member of The Monkees, dies at 78

Nesmith died peacefully in his sleep Friday morning, according to a family statement.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Chicago police squad car struck in Park Manor

An officer was traveling south about 7:40 p.m. in the 300 block of East 71st Street when he was hit at an intersection by the driver of a 2020 Hyundai car.

By Sun-Times Wire

Undermanned Bulls get blown out by Heat

The Bulls continued to get decimated by the NBA’s health and safety protocols, with Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson becoming the sixth and seventh players to be shelved. They needed a lot to go right against Miami, but little did, other than Zach LaVine’s 33 points.

By Joe Cowley