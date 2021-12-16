 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Evanston Township High School placed on lockdown after guns found, no injuries reported

It wasn’t immediately clear where inside the school the guns were located, but no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, police said.

By Ashlee Rezin
Police responded to Evanston Township High School Dec. 16, 2021, after guns were recovered in the school.
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Evanston Township High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after two guns were found inside the school, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the guns were located, but no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, Evanston police said.

The “individuals involved” have been taken into custody, police said. Further information was not immediately available.

Lashandra Smith-Rayfield, a parent of twins who are juniors, a boy and a girl, said her children would not return to the high school today.

“They’re fine. I’m not,” she said. “They say they’re safe, they’re with adults, but I’m taking them home immediately.”

This is a developing story.

Next Up In News

The Latest

All three Bears coordinators have coronavirus

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor tested positive this week.

By Patrick Finley

Roger Bennett: Young audience behind Premier League’s media power

"It’s a young person’s game, and that’s why it’s gold dust for the networks," Bennett said of the EPL, which secured a six-year, $2.7 million deal with NBC last month.

By Jeff Agrest

Roger Bennett of ‘Men in Blazers’ is a ‘Chicagoan trapped in an Englishman’s body’

In his new book, "(RE)BORN IN THE USA: An Englishman’s Love Letter to His Chosen Home," Bennett explains the influence Chicago and American culture played in his life.

By Jeff Agrest

US imposes sanctions against China over abuse of Uyghurs

The Commerce Department is targeting China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes that focus on using biotechnology to support the Chinese military.

By Associated Press

Ex-Jeffrey Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Ghislaine Maxwell

Cimberly Espinosa, the first defense witness, told a jury she was Maxwell’s assistant at Epstein’s New York City office on Madison Avenue from 1996 to 2002.

By Associated Press

Prosecution rests case against Minnesota cop charged in Daunte Wright’s death

Kim Potter, 49, has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Wright on April 11 as he had pulled away from officers during a traffic stop and was trying to drive away.

By Associated Press