Evanston Township High School placed on lockdown after guns found, no injuries reported

Evanston Township High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after two guns were found inside the school, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the guns were located, but no shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, Evanston police said.

The “individuals involved” have been taken into custody, police said. Further information was not immediately available.

Lashandra Smith-Rayfield, a parent of twins who are juniors, a boy and a girl, said her children would not return to the high school today.

“They’re fine. I’m not,” she said. “They say they’re safe, they’re with adults, but I’m taking them home immediately.”

This is a developing story.