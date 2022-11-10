The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash

A driver attempted to make a U-turn in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and struck the motorcycle, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Sun-Times file

A person was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car making a U-turn in Bronzeville on the South Side early Thursday.

The accident happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No other injuries were reported.

