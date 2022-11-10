Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash

A person was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car making a U-turn in Bronzeville on the South Side early Thursday.

The accident happened about 2:35 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

No other injuries were reported.

