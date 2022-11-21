The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man dies after crashing his car while fleeing traffic stop, 2 teens among 6 injured

Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue Sunday night when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after he crashed his car while fleeing a traffic stop Sunday night, and two teens were among six other people injured on the Near South Side.

Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.

  • The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
  • An 18-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.
  • A third passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
  • An 18-year-old man driving the Infiniti was taken to Stroger and in fair condition.
  • A 32-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also taken to Stroger in fair condition.

The police department’s Major Accidents Unit were investigating.

