Man dies after crashing his car while fleeing traffic stop, 2 teens among 6 injured
Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue Sunday night when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.
A man died after he crashed his car while fleeing a traffic stop Sunday night, and two teens were among six other people injured on the Near South Side.
Officers were approaching a Hyundai Sonatta about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue when the driver made a U-turn and struck an Infiniti and a Honda SUV, Chicago police said.
- The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
- An 18-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition.
- A third passenger, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- An 18-year-old man driving the Infiniti was taken to Stroger and in fair condition.
- A 32-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were also taken to Stroger in fair condition.
The police department’s Major Accidents Unit were investigating.
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
Back of the Yards group wants to create family hub with affordable housing, health care and more: ‘This is what we need’
City blows deadline to make all polling places accessible, deeply frustrating disabled voters 30 years after ADA became law
The Latest
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
The girl and a man were killed and another person critically wounded as they stood with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night, police said.
They were standing with several other people in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard Sunday night when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
Man apologized, but his wife feels hurt and insulted
There are few complaints about the deer, if you don’t mind them munching the fresh flowers.
It’s a half-baked story, despite the star’s commanding presence and solid directorial skills.