2 boys die hours after being pulled from Palatine pond

Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said.

About 3:30 p.m., Palatine police and fire officials responded to calls of a “group of juveniles who fell into a pond” in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive, police said.

Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.

The younger boy, who was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, was pronounced dead around 11:45 p.m., police said. The older boy, who was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, died a few hours later.

No further information was immediately available.

