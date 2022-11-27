The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Officials call for U.S. help in Robbins after water main break leaves 100 homes dry

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant calls for millions in federal funds to fix ongoing water problems in the south suburbs, citing 40 breaks in his community this year.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Elected officials are calling for federal help after a series of water main breaks in south suburban Robbins left around 100 homes without water over the holiday.

Water was restored Friday and a boil-order was issued for 24 hours at the homes near the latest water main break at 135th Street and Pulaski Road, according to the village.

Robbins Mayor Darren Bryant held a news conference calling for millions in federal funding to fix the ongoing water problems in the south suburbs.

“This is a continuing problem that we see in a lot of minority ... communities across the nation,” Bryant said. “This is not a Robbins problem. This is a state and federal problem.”

He said two water main breaks were reported last week, but that there had been around 40 breaks in Robbins since February.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush said it “is totally unacceptable that Southland suburban families have been repeatedly left without water, especially on this Thanksgiving Day. This is a serious issue that has long plagued these communities.”

Rush said he has scheduled a meeting next month with the Environmental Protection Agency after a series of five water main breaks this year in neighboring Dixmoor.

