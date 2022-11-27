The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Al Capone’s grave in Hillside is defaced

A photo on social media shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Al Capone’s grave marker.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Al Capone’s gravesite and plot at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL, Sunday, November 27, 2022. I Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times

Bits of what appear to be red paint remain at Al Capone’s gravesite Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Hillside.

Anthony Vazquez/ Sun-Times

The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside.

The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said.

A photo on social media shows the word “Evil” spray-painted in red on Capone’s grave marker.

Police said the graffiti was removed the same day it was discovered, though what appear to be red bits of paint remained on the grave Sunday afternoon.

No suspects were in custody.

In 2021, an auction of Al Capone’s personal effects, including his favorite gun, garnered more than $3.1 million. More than 1,200 bidders from all 50 states and several countries participated.

