Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Man charged with murder after fatal beating in Humboldt Park

Jacquail Jones attacked a man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents.

On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.

Jones proceeded to stomp on Foley’s head multiple times, later grabbing an object to strike him again, the documents said.

Emergency responders said they initially believed Foley had suffered a gunshot wound to the head because of the severity of his head trauma.

Foley was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries, Chicago police said.

According to police, Jones admitted to the attack when he was arrested on Nov. 22. He claimed he received fake money in exchange for drugs, police said.

Jones has been jailed and is awaiting trial.

The Latest
This 2008 image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, shows Clarence Gilyard Jr., an associate professor of Theater at the school.
Entertainment and Culture
Clarence Gilyard Jr., actor in ‘Die Hard’ films and ‘Matlock’ TV series dies at 66
His death was announced this week by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he taught stage and screen acting.
By Associated Press
 
The U.S. men’s team celebrates its victory over Iran at the World Cup.
Soccer
Men’s World Cup win over Iran means bigger payday for U.S. women’s team
he U.S. women’s team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_108355954.jpg
Sports
Packers ‘guessing’ they’ll face Justin Fields on Sunday
Though Fields or back-up Trevor Siemian — or even Nathan Peterman — could start, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said “the majority” of his team’s preparation will be for Fields. “I think we’d be foolish not to plan for Justin, because if you don’t, you will get gutted.
By Mark Potash
 
This photo provided by the British Museum, shows the Rosetta Stone, the centerpiece of a new exhibition at the London museum titled, “Hieroglyphs unlocking ancient Egypt,” celebrating the 200th anniversary of the stone’s decipherment.
Entertainment and Culture
Egyptians demand return of Rosetta stone from the British Museum
The inscriptions on the dark grey granite slab became the seminal breakthrough in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after it was taken from Egypt by forces of the British empire in 1801.
By Associated Press
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot looks on as Chicago Fire Owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto speaks on Oct. 8, 2019, about the Fire returning to Soldier Field beginning with the 2020 season.
Politics
Lopez wants Ethics Board, IG to investigate Fire owner’s $25K contribution to Lightfoot
Lopez said he believes the contribution from billionaire Joe Mansueto, founder of Morningstar, Inc., “represents a gross & familiar abuse of power and, at minimum, a potential violation” of the city’s ethics ordinance.
By Fran Spielman
 