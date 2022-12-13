Man dies after being trapped in a trench in front of Buffalo Grove home

A man died after he was trapped in a trench in the front yard of a Buffalo Grove home Monday night, according to officials.

Paramedics found the man buried in the hole and not breathing in the front yard of a home in the 1000 block of Aspen Drive about 5:30 p.m., according to the Buffalo Grove Fire Department.

Nikodem Zaremba, 27, was removed about an hour later and taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

No further information was immediately available.

