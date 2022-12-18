Woman dead, 3 others seriously injured in South Austin traffic crash
The woman, who was the driving a silver sedan with three other passengers, was found by responding officers about 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.
A woman was killed and three others were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash in South Austin.
The woman, who was the driving a silver sedan with three other passengers, was found by responding officers about 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.
The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with unspecified injuries, where she died, police said. Her name and age weren’t immediately known.
Three other passengers, all adults, were also taken to Mt. Sinai with unspecified injuries, police said. They were all listed in serious condition.
Officers found an unoccupied green sedan with minor damage to the front at the scene, officials said.
Area Four detectives were investigating.
The Latest
The teen was riding the train about 2:05 a.m. near the 100 block of West Cermak Road when he was shot in the eye and ear, Chicago police said.
there were red flags beforehand in the Buffalo Grove case. Could it have been prevented? That is still debatable, but certainly more could have been done.
Chicago’s South Side and northwest Indiana are part of one distinct area — the Calumet region. “Calumet Voices, National Stories” spotlights the region, its culture and heritage.
The belongings are starting to smell and interfering with plans to sell the house.
Gunfire is terrorizing too much of the city, and guns often are also behind such crime as carjackings and armed robbery. Chicago cannot afford to be complacent.