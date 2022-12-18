The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Woman dead, 3 others seriously injured in South Austin traffic crash

The woman, who was the driving a silver sedan with three other passengers, was found by responding officers about 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman was dead and three others were injured in a traffic crash Dec. 18, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed and three others were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash in South Austin.

The woman, who was the driving a silver sedan with three other passengers, was found by responding officers about 2:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with unspecified injuries, where she died, police said. Her name and age weren’t immediately known.

Three other passengers, all adults, were also taken to Mt. Sinai with unspecified injuries, police said. They were all listed in serious condition.

Officers found an unoccupied green sedan with minor damage to the front at the scene, officials said.

Area Four detectives were investigating.

