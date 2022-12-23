The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home

The girl was in a home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 10-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a Chicago Lawn home Friday evening.

The girl was in the home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m., Chicago police said.

A family member drove her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

