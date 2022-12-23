10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home
The girl was in a home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m.
A family member drove her to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made.
