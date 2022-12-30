Hit-and-run driver kills man pushing someone in a wheelchair in Roseland

A hit-and-run driver killed a man and seriously injured the person he was pushing in a wheelchair in Roseland Wednesday night, police said.

The man was struck by a 2007 white Chevy SUV in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old man who was in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene and no one is in custody.