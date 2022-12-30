The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Hit-and-run driver kills man pushing someone in a wheelchair in Roseland

A 56-year-old man in the wheelchair was seriously injured when the two were hit by a white Chevy SUV, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
police tape

Sun-Times file photo

A hit-and-run driver killed a man and seriously injured the person he was pushing in a wheelchair in Roseland Wednesday night, police said.

The man was struck by a 2007 white Chevy SUV in the 9400 block of South Ashland Avenue about 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old man who was in the wheelchair was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene and no one is in custody.

