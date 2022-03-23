Chicago police officer injured after crashing into tree in Austin

A Chicago police officer was injured early Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Austin on the West Side.

The officer and a partner were responding to a call around 12:20 a.m. when a car turned left in front of their patrol car in the 700 block of North Lamon Avenue, police said. The officer veered off the road and struck a tree.

The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition, police said. The other officer refused treatment.

