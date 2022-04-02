Person shot, critically wounded by police in McHenry County confrontation

A person was shot and critically wounded by police during an armed confrontation Friday night in far northwest suburban Harvard.

About 8 p.m., McHenry County sheriff’s officers were called for a wellbeing check at a home in the 19900 block of Streit Road when a male came out of a home with a gun, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

An “armed confrontation” ensued between the person and deputies, who opened fire, police said. The person was struck and critically wounded. The deputies weren’t hurt.

The wounded person was taken to Mercy Harvard Hospital and then flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, police said. He was still in critical condition Saturday.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigation the shooting.

