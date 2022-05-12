Family of grandmother killed in Metra train crash says accident was ‘preventable’ at a crossing residents have complained about

A Metra BNSF train struck a box truck with so much force Wednesday that the truck wrapped around the train, punctured the train’s wall and ejected a passenger out the other side, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

The box truck had stopped on the tracks behind a pickup truck in Clarendon Hills but failed to move forward when the pickup completed a left turn in front of it, NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg told reporters.

“Why couldn’t the truck get off the tracks? That’s one of the key questions we have,” Landsberg said.

Family of a woman killed said they believe the crash was preventable, and they have heard from people who say traffic often gets stopped in the crossing because of construction.

The family of Christina Lopez, 72, called on anyone who witnessed the accident or had problems at the crossing at Prospect Avenue to come forward “so that no family has to go through this tragedy again.”

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg points to damage on the front car of a Metra train that struck a box truck Wednesday, fatally injuring a passenger inside the train. NTSB

“It didn’t have to happen,” Lopez’s son-in-law Jeff Klonowski said in a front yard news conference in Downers Grove. “If anyone has information, video footage or any information that could get answers, please, please reach out.”

Lopez was taking the train to visit her sister in LaGrange, as she often did, when it hit a truck stopped across the tracks around 8:18 a.m. and she was thrown out a window. The truck driver and two passengers got out of the truck before it was hit and exploded into flames.

It’s still unclear exactly how Lopez was ejected from the train. She was seated in the front train car where the box truck punctured the train car’s right wall and caused a “fair amount of damage,” Landsberg said. She was likely seated on the right side of the train but was ejected out the left side, he said. Photos provided by the NTSB on Thursday show a missing window on the left side of the train car.

“It’s very unusual for a passenger to be injured in a gate crossing incident,” Landsberg said. “This is a high density rail environment... There’s a high level of exposure.”

The site of the crash is frequently busy, handling 156 trains daily, around a hundred of them Metra commuter trains, Landsberg said.

The NTSB inspects the front car of a Metra train that struck a box truck Wednesday, fatally injuring a passenger inside the train. NTSB

Of the 10,000 national train crossing incidents in the last five years, 500 of them happened in Illinois, and 28 of them were in DuPage County, he said. The last fatal incident at the Clarendon Hills Prospect Avenue crossing was in 2017, when a pedestrian was killed.

In Wednesday’s crash, investigators determined the train engineer applied the brakes well in advance of the impact, Landsberg said. But trains traveling at the posted 70 mph speed limit need a mile to stop, he said. The full investigation will take a year to 18 months, he said.

Lopez’s family, and their lawyer, said they have not heard from investigators but they have gotten calls from people who have complained in the past about the crossing, where construction has slowed traffic and backs it up across the tracks.

“People were in harm’s way quite frequently,” attorney Steven K. Jambois said. “This was something that was bound to happen and was very preventable.”

He added that “residents have come forward and said they made complaints to the city but as far as I know nothing was done about it.”

Christina Lopez Provided photo

‘A lifetime loyal friend to many’

Lopez was the mother of three daughters and five grandchildren. After Lopez retired from a cleaning job at a television studio in Chicago years ago, she moved from the North Side to Downers Grove to be closer to family.

Many of her family were together for Mother’s Day. “Little did we know the blessing of that time we had with her,” Klonowski said.

Lopez was “the glue to our family,” he said. “You say some people are black and white. She was the gray: right down the middle. She communicated effectively with everybody, got along with everybody, and was the peacemaker in many cases.”

Lopez grew up in a large family and was one of 10 siblings. “You can imagine she had many nieces and nephews she was close to — just a lifetime loyal friend to many,” Klonowski said.

She was also a “fantastic cook” known within her family for her chicken tacos, salsa and fried chicken, he said.

When Lopez did not show up at her sister’s Wednesday morning, she reached out to Klonowski and his wife, who checked her apartment and found sheriff’s deputies. “It was very shocking,” he said. “We should all be thankful for the time that we have.”

