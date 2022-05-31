The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Driver dies in rollover crash on I-94 near 115th Street

The car crashed through a fence as it left the southbound lanes early Tuesday near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
A person was killed in a crash May 24, 2022, on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.

Sun-Times file photo

A motorist died after driving off Interstate 94 early Tuesday and crashing through a fence near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver’s car rolled over as it left the southbound lanes shortly before 2 a.m. and stopped near Doty Avenue and Kensington Avenue, the state police said in a statement.

The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the person’s name.

State police said the crash remained under investigation.

