2 Orland Park residents die in Homer Glen crash

Three family members from Orland Park were injured in a crash, two of them fatally, after a driver veered into oncoming traffic in southwest suburban Homer Glen on Tuesday.

The three-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on 143rd Street, just west of Hillcrest Road, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

The driver of a Nissan SUV went into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Lincoln SUV. The Nissan then struck a Hyundai head-on, causing the Hyundai to catch fire.

Two passengers in the Hyundai died: a man, 77, in the front seat and a woman, 73, in the back seat. The 44-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was seriously injured. All three were family members from Orland Park.

The injured driver of the Nissan was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol. His two passengers were injured, one of them seriously.

No one in the Lincoln was injured.

