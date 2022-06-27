6 injured after driver strikes pedestrians at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

A driver was among several injured after she struck five pedestrians Sunday evening at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve.
The driver, an 89-year-old woman, struck five others at the forest preserve about 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson with the forest preserve, said.
The woman and those struck were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, the spokesperson said.
Bystanders who spoke with WGN News say the woman accidentally reversed as she was driving, causing the incident.
Forest Preserves police were leading the investigation with the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
