Monday, June 27, 2022
6 injured after driver strikes pedestrians at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve

The driver, an 89-year-old woman, was among those who were hurt.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A girl died days after a crash June 19. 2022, in Gresham.

Six people were injured, including an 89-year-old driver, when her car struck five other people June 26, 2022 at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve.

Sun-Times file photo

A driver was among several injured after she struck five pedestrians Sunday evening at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve.

The driver, an 89-year-old woman, struck five others at the forest preserve about 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson with the forest preserve, said.

The woman and those struck were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

Bystanders who spoke with WGN News say the woman accidentally reversed as she was driving, causing the incident.

Forest Preserves police were leading the investigation with the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

