‘Weddings at Wrigley’ returns for couples wishing to get married in the Magnificent Mile

A downtown wedding can be expensive. But for 40 lucky couples, The Magnificent Mile Association could make it happen for free.

The “Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening” contest will provide small wedding ceremonies under the Wrigley Building Bridge for 40 couples officiated by a Cook County judge. The contest is a partnership between The Magnificent Mile Association and The Wrigley Building.

The theme of this year’s contest was inspired by the fall and Halloween season, and winning couples are encouraged to dress with the theme in mind.

“If you’re a bride who’s always wanted to wear a black lace gown for your big day or if you’re in love with the costuming seen in Bridgerton, you have a chance to have a little fun,” said Joelle Scillia, a spokesperson for The Magnificent Mile Association.

For a chance to win, couples must apply on The Magnificent Mile Association’s website, themagnificentmile.com. In addition to the ceremony, the 40 winning couples will get discounted photos from LaCour Images and other perks such as a swag bag from Modern Luxury Weddings.

The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, Aug. 5. The weddings will be held between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

