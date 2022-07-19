The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

‘Weddings at Wrigley’ returns for couples wishing to get married in the Magnificent Mile

For the second year in a row, couples who win The Magnificent Mile Association’s contest will get to have a free wedding ceremony at The Wrigley Building on Oct. 1.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE ‘Weddings at Wrigley’ returns for couples wishing to get married in the Magnificent Mile
A bride and groom’s ceremony at The Wrigley Building Bridge as part of 2021’s “Weddings at Wrigley” event.

Forty winning couples can get a free wedding ceremony along the Mag Mile.

Provided

A downtown wedding can be expensive. But for 40 lucky couples, The Magnificent Mile Association could make it happen for free.

The “Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening” contest will provide small wedding ceremonies under the Wrigley Building Bridge for 40 couples officiated by a Cook County judge. The contest is a partnership between The Magnificent Mile Association and The Wrigley Building.

The theme of this year’s contest was inspired by the fall and Halloween season, and winning couples are encouraged to dress with the theme in mind.

“If you’re a bride who’s always wanted to wear a black lace gown for your big day or if you’re in love with the costuming seen in Bridgerton, you have a chance to have a little fun,” said Joelle Scillia, a spokesperson for The Magnificent Mile Association.

For a chance to win, couples must apply on The Magnificent Mile Association’s website, themagnificentmile.com. In addition to the ceremony, the 40 winning couples will get discounted photos from LaCour Images and other perks such as a swag bag from Modern Luxury Weddings.

The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, Aug. 5. The weddings will be held between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Next Up In News
Do stem cells grow better in space? High-flying experiment aims to find out
Toys R Us coming back in time for the holiday season
Start your engines: Lightfoot poised to give NASCAR green flag for three years of races through streets of Chicago
City violated residents’ civil rights by moving polluters to Black, Latino neighborhoods, HUD says
Georgia man traveled to Chicago and fatally shot wife at Streeterville condo, then killed himself as cops arrived: police reports
Renowned scholar and cardiac expert to lead University of Chicago Medicine
The Latest
Brenda Garcia, a librarian at Cooper Dual Language Academy in the Pilsen neighborhood, sees a need for more librarians at Chicago Public Schools. Garcia stands outside the school, Tuesday afternoon, July 12, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Las Escuelas Públicas de Chicago carecen de personal bibliotecario en tiempos de desinformación
Más de 400 escuelas no tienen bibliotecario, incluyendo aproximadamente el 82% de las escuelas primarias.
By Nader Issa
 
The International Space Station, where stem cells arrived on a supply ship on July 16. Scientists at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles are trying to find new ways to produce huge batches of a type of stem cell that can generate nearly any other type of cell in the body and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases.
Nation/World
Do stem cells grow better in space? High-flying experiment aims to find out
In an experiment at the International Space Station, scientists are trying to find ways to produce huge batches of stem cells that can generate nearly any other type of cell and potentially be used to make treatments for many diseases.
By Associated Press
 
The Highland Park Public Library
La Voz Chicago
Tras el tiroteo de Highland Park, algunos estafadores se enfocan en los residentes latinos
Algunas personas que llaman por teléfono a residentes hispanos de la zona de Highland Park se han presentado como abogados, o dicen que trabajan para el consulado mexicano, y han ofrecido ayuda —a cambio de una cuota— para conseguir visas U.
By Michael Loria
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a transgender support rally at Federal Building Plaza on April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
La Voz Chicago
Gobernador Pritzker da positivo por COVID-19 luego de viajar a Florida
Pritzker, de 57 años, tiene síntomas leves y está siendo tratado con el medicamento antiviral Paxlovid.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A Toys R Us store in Highland Park in 2018.
Business
Toys R Us coming back in time for the holiday season
Macy’s will open Toys R Us shops inside all of its stores in time for the holiday shopping season.
By Jordan Perkins
 