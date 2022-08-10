67-year-old man found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: Autopsy

A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials.

Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation.

Antunez died from multiple injuries in an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to autopsy findings released Wednesday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police say they are investigating.

Additional information has not been released.

