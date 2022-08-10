The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
News

67-year-old man found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: Autopsy

Vincente Antunez was found dead at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_105273179.jpg

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials.

Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation.

Antunez died from multiple injuries in an assault and his death was ruled a homicide, according to autopsy findings released Wednesday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police say they are investigating.

Additional information has not been released.

