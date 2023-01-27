The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 27, 2023
News Metro/State

Fire guts ‘mom and pop’ catering firm that made meals to the elderly and also served Bulls, Blackhawks on their private planes

The fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport. “It’s gutted, it’s done,” said Becky Walowski, an employee.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Georgis Catering has been around for nearly 80 years, its business ranging from providing meals to the elderly to serving Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks on their private planes.

On Thursday night, a fire destroyed the company’s building at 6339 S. Central Ave., just blocks from Midway Airport.

“It’s gutted, it’s done,” said Becky Walowski, an employee. ”Thankfully the building was empty, it happened after everyone left ... The last I heard, the roof collapsed. We don’t know how it started.”

Walowski said half of Georgis’ business was serving 2,000 meals a day for the elderly in their homes or at centers across the Chicago area. The other half was providing in-flight meals on private planes.

“We’ve done presidents, we do the Bulls, we do the Blackhawks, we do the Milwaukee Bucks,” she said. “We deliver right to their planes. If Warren Buffet is flying out of Palwaukee Airport, we take care of him.”

Walowski described the business as a “mom and pop shop.” It has 35 employees and the chef has been there for 30 years.

She was unsure what the business will do now. ”You don’t know what to say, you don’t know what to do.”

