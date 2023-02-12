5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-94 on the South Side.

It started about 1:10 a.m., on I-94 near 81st Street, when one northbound vehicle hit the rear of a second. The driver of the first vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

That collision started a chain reaction in which two more vehicles were struck, Illinois state police said.

Five occupants of the vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

