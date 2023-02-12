The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 12, 2023
5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-94

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, state police said. The crash occurred near near 81st Street, in the northbound lanes of the highway.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.

Five people were hurt in a crash Feb. 12, 2023 on Interstate 94.

Sun-Times file

Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday on I-94 on the South Side.

It started about 1:10 a.m., on I-94 near 81st Street, when one northbound vehicle hit the rear of a second. The driver of the first vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

That collision started a chain reaction in which two more vehicles were struck, Illinois state police said.

Five occupants of the vehicles were taken to area hospitals, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Aerial photo of the historic Turkish city of Antakya shows destruction and devastation caused by two powerful earthquakes.
Nation/World
Earthquake deaths pass 33,000; Turkey probes contractors
As despair bred rage at agonizingly slow rescues, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said 131 people were being investigated in connection with the construction of buildings that failed to withstand the quakes.
By Zeynep Bilginsoy | Associated Press
 
Caleb Jones passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Caleb Jones’ ability to play either side gives Blackhawks’ defense flexibility
Be it alongside Ian Mitchell, Isaak Phillips or Jarred Tinordi, Jones can flip-flop from left to right without much difficulty when necessary.
By Ben Pope
 
Simeon players celebrate after they defeat Kenwood in the city championship game.
High School Basketball
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 12, 2023
Simeon has cemented its hold on the top spot and Downers Grove North joins the top 10.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan does best to defend team from idea it’s soft
Donovan knows his team has trouble stopping the “bleeding,” especially late in games. The hope now is there’s still enough time left in the season to turn it around.
By Joe Cowley
 
Some Chicago sidewalks could use some repair. This is one on Halsted Street in Englewood in 2017.
Columnists
Don’t divert public money to private use
Imagining a Sky Sidewalk might help clarify the school voucher scam.
By Neil Steinberg
 