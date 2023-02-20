The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle, striking porch of home in Norwood Park

The woman, 30, was driving a 2008 Crown Victoria “at a high rate of speed” in the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the wooden porch of a home.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle, striking porch of home in Norwood Park
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman died after losing control of her vehicle and striking a porch Feb. 19, 2023 in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A woman died Sunday night after striking the porch of a home in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 30, was driving a 2008 Crown Victoria “at a high rate of speed” in the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue about 9:10 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the wooden porch of a home, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one inside the home was injured, officials said.

Next Up In News
5 hurt in River North traffic crash
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park restaurant parking lot
Man shot to death in South Chicago
1-year-old girl among 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
U.S. Presidents & Chicago: 234 years of presidential connections
Why some ex-Illinois lawmakers convicted or accused of crimes get to keep their pensions
The Latest
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for rigatoni pasta with pistachios, ricotta and herb pesto.&nbsp;
Recipes
Blended Sicilian pesto makes this pasta dish a breeze
Though the most common pesto is the classic Genovese combination of basil and Parmesan, we loved a version we found in Sicily that also includes two of the island’s premier products — pistachios and ricotta.
By Associated Press
 
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
Chicago
5 hurt in River North traffic crash
Officers saw a black Jeep running red lights in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street before it struck a silver sedan with four occupants.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park restaurant parking lot
The teen was in a restaurant parking lot in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the right ankle, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man shot to death in South Chicago
The man, 35, was in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
1-year-old girl among 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, state police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 