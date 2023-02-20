Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle, striking porch of home in Norwood Park

A woman died Sunday night after striking the porch of a home in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 30, was driving a 2008 Crown Victoria “at a high rate of speed” in the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue about 9:10 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the wooden porch of a home, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one inside the home was injured, officials said.

