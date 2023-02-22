Person found dead in Little Village alley

A person was found dead in a Little Village alley early Wednesday.
The person, described only as a female, was found in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue around 2:55 a.m., Chicago police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
Area Four detectives were investigating.
