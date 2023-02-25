The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was struck by the hit-and-run vehicle around 12:50 a.m. and then by a second vehicle, a FedEx truck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview
A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview early Saturday.

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was struck by the hit-and-run vehicle around 12:50 a.m. and then by a second vehicle, a FedEx truck, whose driver remained on the scene, according to the Illinois State Police.

The police said the hit-and-run vehicle was found, and the driver was taken into custody.

Next Up In News
Chicago gets about 2 inches of snow as temps rise
Woman, 46, shot to death in Grand Crossing on the South Side
DCFS blocking undocumented survivors of child abuse from applying for visas allowing them to stay in U.S.
For 30 minutes, Volkswagen tracking service wouldn’t help deputies find stolen car with toddler inside
Getting out the Hispanic vote: Volunteers plan to knock on 10,000 doors
PETA offers $5,000 for information on dog taken at gunpoint in South Shore
The Latest
Patrick Beverley
Bulls
Patrick Beverley’s debut with the Bulls was eye-opening in many ways
There have been questions surrounding the leadership in the Bulls locker room going back to 2017, and while Beverley might solve that short-term, it’s an indication of just how flawed this roster is.
By Joe Cowley
 
If flavoring water helps you drink enough fluids, it can be a good choice.
Taste
Are flavor-enhancers a a good way to increase your water intake?
Their good taste can make it enjoyable to drink enough water. But are they healthy?
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Andrew Vaughn (25) in Arizona last year. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn has three pair of big shoes to fill, ‘but I just have to be me’
Vaughn entering third major league season, first with first base job all his
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Lyons’ Jackson Niego (5) controls the ball through Curie’s defense.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from the regional finals of the IHSA state playoffs.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Patrick Kane skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Blackhawks’ trip as framework is built for trade to Rangers
Kane flew from San Jose back to Chicago on Saturday as the Rangers began clearing salary-cap space to make the move financially viable.
By Ben Pope
 