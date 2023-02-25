Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview

A woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday on the Tri-State Tollway near Glenview.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was struck by the hit-and-run vehicle around 12:50 a.m. and then by a second vehicle, a FedEx truck, whose driver remained on the scene, according to the Illinois State Police.

The police said the hit-and-run vehicle was found, and the driver was taken into custody.

