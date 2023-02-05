The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
1 dead after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

State troopers responded to the crash about 11:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 just north of the I-94/I-57 split, state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was dead after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash about 11:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 just north of the I-94/I-57 split, state police said.

One person was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Southbound lanes of I-94 were shut down for several hours with traffic diverted to 95th Street, State Police said. Lanes reopened about 5 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

