Monday, February 6, 2023
Extra-alarm fire tears through industrial building in Austin

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm to help get more water on the flames, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An extra-alarm fire heavily damaged an industrial building in Austin on the West Side Monday afternoon.

An extra-alarm fire heavily damaged an industrial building in Austin on the West Side Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm to help get more water on the flames, officials said.

Part of the building was used for vehicle repairs and another part for making artwork from metal, they said.

One man was taken to Stroger Hospital after being bitten by a dog that was inside a cage in the building.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

