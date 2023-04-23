Woman dies in house fire in Dunning

A woman died in a house fire Sunday morning in Dunning on the Northwest Side.
About 11 a.m., officials responded to a fire at a home in the 3800 block of North Odell Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A woman in her 70s was found and pronounced dead, according to fire officials. Two others declined treatment at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
