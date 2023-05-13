The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
10 injured in South Deering crash

Seven adults and three children were taken to hospitals following the crash Saturday in the 12100 block of South Torrence Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Ten people, including three kids, were injured Saturday afternoon when multiple cars collided in South Deering on the South Side.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Seven adults were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in serious to critical condition, police said. Three children, ages 2, 5 and 9, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment in good condition.

No citations were issued, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

