10 injured in South Deering crash

Ten people, including three kids, were injured Saturday afternoon when multiple cars collided in South Deering on the South Side.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Torrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Seven adults were taken to hospitals, where they were listed in serious to critical condition, police said. Three children, ages 2, 5 and 9, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment in good condition.
No citations were issued, police said.
CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
Mother accepts diploma for slain CPD Officer Aréanah Preston: ‘She will always be a member of the class of 2023’
The Latest
“My message to single moms is that you can find a way out, find your gift and you can do anything,” said LaSonya Alexander, founder of Moms Can Do It 2.
Notes: Manager David Ross and designated hitter Eric Hosmer were ejected in the game.
Hendriks wants to be 100% when he returns, not a “burden” on the Sox.
Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 18 points. The teams will play again in the regular-season opener Saturday in Minneapolis.
About 7:30 p.m., they were standing outside in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street when someone opened fire.