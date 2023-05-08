Woman and child found critically injured on Kennedy Expressway near the Loop
About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people lying in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.
A woman and child were hospitalized after they were found laying on the Kennedy Expressway near the Loop Monday afternoon.
About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people laying on the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.
A woman and a child were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
No further information was immediately available.
