Monday, May 8, 2023
Woman and child found critically injured on Kennedy Expressway near the Loop

About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people lying in the northbound lanes of I-90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A woman and a child were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital after they were found in a lane of traffic on the Kennedy Expressway.

A woman and child were hospitalized after they were found laying on the Kennedy Expressway near the Loop Monday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people laying on the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.

A woman and a child were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No further information was immediately available.

Man fatally shot in Chatham
5 suspects taken into custody in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer
Biden’s failed pick of Gigi Sohn for FCC post shows influence of dark money on U.S. politics
Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
Vida Blue, three-time World Series champion with the A’s, dies at 73
The Latest
Crime scene tape
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chatham
The 30-year-old man was in the 8000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jeremy Allen White is shown in a scene from “The Bear.” White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a five-star chef running a Chicago dive sandwich shop that he inherited from his older brother.
Movies and TV
‘The Bear’ Season 2 set for June 22 premiere
The FX series set in Chicago returns for its second season next month.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Gigi Sohn, who withdrew her long-delayed nomination by the Biden administration for the Federal Communications Commission, at Georgetown University Law Center, where she is a fellow at the Institute for Technology Law &amp; Policy.
Politics
Biden’s failed pick of Gigi Sohn for FCC post shows influence of dark money on U.S. politics
Groups targeting the nominee included one co-founded by ex-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who’s now director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
By Trenton Daniel | AP
 
Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville, holding an AR15 rifle. Bevis has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings that upheld an assault weapons ban adopted by Naperville in 2022.
Politics
Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons
Gun shop owner Robert Bevis has asked the Supreme Court to overturn lower court rulings upholding the ban.
By Andy Grimm
 
Pro golfer and caddie Lance Ten Broeck, a native of the South Side of Chicago, died Sunday at age 67.
Golf
Lance Ten Broeck, pro golfer-turned-caddie who grew up on the South Side, dies at 67
He was the quintessential journeyman golfer, playing at least 14 tournaments in 12 seasons, making 355 career starts on the PGA Tour, recording 11 top-10 finishes without ever claiming an official win.
By USA Today Sports
 