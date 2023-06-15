Landmark home catches fire in Austin; firefighter injured
Crews were called to the a fire at the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue around 1 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
A firefighter was hospitalized after a fire broke out at home that survived the Great Chicago Fire early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation in good condition, fire officials said. His injuries weren’t known.
The home, which was designated landmark status last year, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city. The 150-year-old house is one of few that survived the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.
