The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Landmark home catches fire in Austin; firefighter injured

Crews were called to the a fire at the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue around 1 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Landmark home catches fire in Austin; firefighter injured
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.

Sun-Times file

A firefighter was hospitalized after a fire broke out at home that survived the Great Chicago Fire early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Crews were called to the a fire at the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue around 1 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.

A firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation in good condition, fire officials said. His injuries weren’t known.

The home, which was designated landmark status last year, is the oldest home in the Austin neighborhood, according to the city. The 150-year-old house is one of few that survived the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage was not immediately known.

Next Up In News
Grand jury indicts Daniel Penny in chokehold death of New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
Pickleball and pizza are the ingredients of a soon-to-open Algonquin restaurant
Get paid to eat cheese at University of Wisconsin-Madison
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of running over pedicab driver and hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville
Mulling run for Congress, farmer Bailey sows seeds for support from indicted Trump: ‘It’s an honor to stand with this man’
The Latest
EXR2_20211208_05981_R__2_.jpeg
Movies and TV
Hemsworth works hard to bring you rousing ‘Extraction 2’ action
Netflix sequel brings back charming mercenary Tyler Rake, on a rescue mission of unrelenting thrills.
By Richard Roeper
 
A sign marks the facade of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, May 5, 2022, in Washington.
Columnists
Congress should pass reforms on ‘legalized larceny’ of civil asset forfeiture
Civil asset forfeiture allows law enforcement agencies, like the FBI, to pad their budgets by confiscating allegedly crime-tainted property without even charging the owner.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A boarded up Mosque sits next to some boarded up storefronts and empty lots near East 113th Street and South Michigan Avenue
Editorials
Roseland’s Michigan Avenue is poised for potential revival
Designs for three redevelopment projects on the beleaguered shopping strip, known as ‘The Avenue’ among locals, are due next month. It’s a crucial step forward for another area of the city that has declined significantly since its prime.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My angry husband always complains, seldom goes out
Wife doesn’t feel she can leave the man, who has been out of work for years, can barely hear and avoids friends and family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Around two dozen faculty and staff picket outside Chicago State University during their first day of their strike, Monday, April 3, 2023.
Other Views
Here’s a new way for Illinois to put more money into our colleges and universities
‘Evidence-based funding’ is working for our K-12 schools. For public higher education, it could provide a permanent solution to our underfunding crisis, starting with colleges and universities that serve those with the greatest need.
By Daniel J. Montgomery and William McNary
 