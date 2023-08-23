Driver dead, passenger injured when minivan hits parked vehicle in New City
A driver was dead and a passenger injured after their minivan crashed into a parked vehicle Wednesday morning in the New City neighborhood on the South Side.
The driver of the minivan, a 61-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 59-year-old man who was a passenger in the minivan was taken to the same hospital where his condition had stabilized, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
