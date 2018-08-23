Jurors weighing in on fate of alleged gunman in Hadiya Pendleton murder

Defendant Micheail Ward appears just before closings in his case during the trial for the fatal shooting of Hadiya Pendleton at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. | Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Pool

A day after jurors delivered a guilty verdict getaway driver in the 2013 shooting of Hadiya Pendleton, a second jury on Thursday began deliberations on the fate of accused gunman Micheail Ward.

A separate jury on Wednesday found Ward’s co-defendant, Kenneth Williams, guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery, after hearing five days of testimony.

Outlining the case against Ward Thursday in closing arguments, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Brian Holmes conceded that the prosecution did not have a “perfect case,” that there was no murder weapon or physical evidence and witness statements conflicted.

“There’s no law that says we have to present a perfect case,” Holmes said, his voice rising. “It’s not a perfect world. In a perfect world, 15-year-old girls wouldn’t get shot in the back in the middle of a park.”

The case the jurors will have to weigh against Ward appears stronger than the one prosecutors mounted against Williams. To win an acquittal, Ward’s lawyers would have to convince the jury to ignore Ward’s videotaped confession and the several witnesses who fingered Ward as the shooter. Jurors will have nearly four hours of video of Ward in an interrogation room with Chicago police detectives; footage that ended with a rambling and at times inconsistent account of the shooting.

Pendleton’s shooting, which took place a few blocks from the Kenwood home of then President Barack Obama, and just days after Pendleton had participated with the King band at festivities for Obama’s inauguration, was a national news story in 2013.

In her closing statement, Assistant Public Defender Gina Piemonte said that media attention prompted police to quickly settle on Ward and Williams as supsects, tying thin leads into a narrative they fleshed out with statements from members of a gang that operated near the South Side park where Pendleton was shot.

“There was real real pressure on the police to solve the crime, and solve it quickly,” Piemonte said.

Prosecutors have said that Ward and Williams were members of the SUWU faction of the Gangster Disciples, a small band that had been shooting it out over span of months with the 4-6 Terror gang that frequented Harsh Park. Pendleton and a group of classmates had gone to the park after finishing final exams at King, and had ducked under a shelter there to take cover from the rain.

Williams, who had been shot six months earlier by a 4-6 Terror member, was driving Ward’s white Nissan into an alley, where, prosecutors said, he handed Ward a gun. The gunman opened fire on the group of the King students, who scattered. Pendleton stumbled and fell a block away, and died an hour later of a gunshot wound to the back.

Pendleton’s classmates had given equivocal identifications of Ward in lineups and photo arrays in the days after the shooting, though several seemed more confident in picking out Ward as the gunman at trial some five years later.

Alleged fellow gang members who took the stand for the prosecution suffered the opposite problem. After giving lengthy statements to detectives and testifying before the grand jury in 2013, at trial the SUWU gang members called by the state said they did not recall the statements they made implicating Ward and Williams in the shooting.

A lifelong friend of Ward’s, and member of the same gang faction to which Ward allegedly belonged, testified that several times in the days after the shooting, Ward admitted he had fired the shots that killed Pendleton and injured two of her King College Prep classmates. In those statements, Ward, then 18, also confessed to remorse.

Throughout the trial, and during months of pre-trial litigation, Ward’s lawyers have sought to cast his confession as the product of coercive interrogation techniques that manipulated the teen into parroting back a version of events that had been fed to him by detectives.

After battling unsuccessfully for months ahead of the trial to block Ward’s confession from being played for the jury, his lawyers would fight successfully to have more than four hours of the questioning presented.

Prosecutors had wanted to show only the few minutes that included Ward admitting to shooting at the King students in a mistaken attempt to target a rival gang member who had shot one of Ward’s friends.