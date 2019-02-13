Former Rep. Luis Gutierrez released from hospital

Former U.S. Rep. Luis Guiterrez was released Wednesday from the hospital. | Getty

Former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was discharged Tuesday night after he was hospitalized last week for “extremely high blood pressure.”

“Luis has been discharged from the hospital and will be receiving outpatient care for extreme high blood pressure moving forward,” his wife, Soraida Gutierrez, said in a statement Wednesday.

“He is resting comfortably, and doctors expect him to fully recover,” she added.

Gutierrez was taken to a hospital on the night of Feb. 6 to be treated for hypertension, his wife said at the time.

Representatives for the former congressman declined to release more details.