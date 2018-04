Man, 25, stabbed in West Town

A man was stabbed Thursday night in the West Town neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was exiting a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Ferdinand Street when he was approached by a group of people who beat him and then stabbed him, Chicago Police said.

He showed up at Rush Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the legs, police said. He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.