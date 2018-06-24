Man wounded in West Woodlawn drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the 6100 block of South Vernon in the West Woodlawn neighborhood. | Google

A man was wounded in a drive-by attack Sunday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 11:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Vernon when a silver vehicle with four occupants pulled up and one of them started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.